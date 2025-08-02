The reigining world 100m champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, has been arrested on accusations of domestic violence.

The Olympian was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman, according to Associated Press.

It has been claimed that Richardson was cgarged with fourth-degree domestic violence on Sunday, July 27, and released the following day. The incident reportedly started as a disturbance reported by a TSA supervisor.

Coleman declined to press charges or participate further in the investigation.

Despite the arrest, Richardson competed in the 100m heats at the US track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday, August 31, but withdrew from the semi-finals.

As the defending world champion, she holds an automatic spot in the 100m at the upcoming world championships in Tokyo this September. She remains scheduled to compete in the 200m at Eugene.

Richardson is continuing to build momentum, winning gold in the 100m at the 2023 world championships in Budapest, silver at the Paris Olympics last summer, and gold in the 4x100m relay.