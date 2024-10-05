Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crime Scene Investigators examined a tent behind a huge cordon at Sheffield station.

Officers took samples and ran tests after the force was alerted this morning.

At 12.30pm two plain clothed officers wearing gloves dismantled and removed the tent. Uniformed officers then started removing blue and white tape around Sheaf Square in Sheffield.

Earlier, a huge cordon was set up backed by a heavy police presence.

A police car was parked by the pedestrian crossing on Sheaf Street and one side of the steps was taped off. The tape extended across Sheaf Square to the taxi rank where there was a police car and van.

Investigations were carried out as thousands of people used the station on a busy Saturday morning. Sheffield United was playing Luton at home at 3pm and extra officers were deployed in the area after midday.

South Yorkshire Police have been asked for information.