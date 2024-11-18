Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As NationalWorld’s crime campaign continues, we take a look at some of the crime stories from around our network.

‘Silent Crime’ is aiming to shine a light on under-reported and unresolved crimes blighting community. We want to hear from you about your experience with crime in your local area - tell us your story here.

Here are some of the stories from around the NationalWorld titles showing just why our Silent Crime campaign is so important.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after £600 worth of goods were stolen from a Tesco supermarket in Northamptonshire.

Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.

The Northampton Chronicle & Echo reports that the incident happened inside the New Street, Daventry supermarket on Friday, October 4, between 1.10pm and 1.30pm.An image of a woman police are seeking to speak to in relation to the shoplifting incident has been released.

A woman has been arrested by off-duty cops after assaulting two people with a glass at a restaurant in Sussex, according to SussexWorld.

Sussex Police said two members of staff at Smith & Western in East Street, Horsham were assaulted with a glass on Friday, November 15. It comes after witnesses reported seeing a woman in distress enter the restaurant at around 7.48pm

A male employee sustained arm and facial injuries and a female employee sustained facial injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

She was detained by an off-duty officer who had been dining at the restaurant at the time of the incident. Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “This was a hugely distressing incident witnessed by numerous people, including families with young children, and I’d like to reassure the community that a suspect is in custody as we actively investigate the full circumstances.”

A couple have spoken out about their fear after their car was broken into in Edinburgh and their disabled parking badge was stolen.

These two photos show the interior and exterior damage from the blue badge theft from this car parked in the Parkgrove area of Edinburgh on Wednesday night. | Submitted

Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News, Janice Scott said that her husband’s blue badge was stolen from their car on Wednesday night (November 13), with the passenger-side window smashed in the incident. It happened just yards from the couple's front door in the Parkgrove area of the city.

Janice said that her and her husband, who has severe lung issues and mobility problems, have been left shaken by the theft. She said: “I know a woman called Alison, who has only lived here for six months, had the same thing happen to her on Wednesday night, so I’m worried that this crime is returning to the area.

“This happened a few years back further up the scheme. It was happening every other night for a while. Folks started bringing their badges into the house overnight and putting them back the next day.”

An armed robber who threatened to kill staff while he took donuts, a vape and a bottle of cognac from a Tesco express store has been jailed.

Simon Lawrence.

Simon Lawrence, 28, previously of Northampton, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, threats to kill and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has now been jailed for five years and three months.

As reported by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Lawrence walked into the store with a knife and demanded a staff member get him a bottle of Hennessy and a vape from behind the till. He also forced another member of staff to fetch him a bottle of Coca Cola from one of the aisles, before he left the store with the stolen items, which also included a packet of donuts.

Detective Constable Tori Bingham, lead investigator on the case, said: “In total, Lawrence stole just over £50 worth of goods. That’s one year in prison for every £10 stolen. I hope this robust result sends a clear message to other would-be robbers who think it’s possible to get away with such a crime.”

The Express & Star has reported that police have launched an appeal after a robbery at a store in Wednesbury.

Police in the area are keen to speak to two people who have been identified on CCTV after shop workers at the Union Street store were threatened during the robbery. The incident took place at around 4.30pm on October 16.

Police in Northamptonshire have launched an appeal after a pair of bicycles were stolen from a home in Wellingborough.

Cops say that the property was broken into some point between 11pm on Wednesday, November 13 and 8.20am on Thursday, November 14. A light metallic blue Carrera Crossfire electric-assisted bike was taken in the theft, as well as a white and orange framed Whistle Patwin road bike.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the relevant timeframe, or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other information which could assist detectives, is asked to get in touch.