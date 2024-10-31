As NationalWorld continues its ‘Silent Crime’ campaign, we take a look at some of the crime stories from across the country.

Our ‘Silent Crime’ campaign is aiming to highlight under-reported and unresolved crimes blighting communities. We want to hear about your experience with crime in your community, whether justice was served or not.

To get in touch, click here.

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he stole high value car parts from vehicles parked at Kendal Calling music festival, as reported by the Lancaster Guardian.

Louis McCabe, 33, of Walter Grove, St Helens, was sentenced to three years in prison after taking high-value parts from unattended vehicles at Lowther Park, which was being used to host the music festival on July 29, 2023. He was filmed by a member of the public using a van to steal parts such as headlights and grills.

Police conducted a search of the area after being sent the footage and found a Land Rover Discovery, which had an estimated £4,000 worth of damage to it. They also located the van as well as other items such as cash, keys and a mobile phone.

PC Stewart Green, Eden Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I hope this sentence provides reassurance to the community that action will be taken against those targeting personal property.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault and shoplifting in Doncaster city centre.

Doncaster Free Press said in its report that individuals entered the Iceland store on Prince's Street, Doncaster, where they stole several items, and then assaulted a 29-year-old man, causing minor injuries. Police are now wanting to speak to two people in connection with the incident.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a lawnmower was stolen from an allotment shed in Northampton.

The incident happened between 7.45am and 8.30am on Sunday, August 18, at Bants Lane allotments, according to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. A 36-year-old man from Northampton was arrested in connection with the incident, but released on police bail pending further enquiries, with police now appealing for information.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Police are wanting to speak to two people after a bank card was stolen and used in Smethwick, as reported by the Express and Star.

Police would like to speak to two people amid an investigation into an incident which saw a bank card lifted from the ground and used without authorisation. | West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said that a bank card was picked up near Windmill Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm on October 22 and used at shops in Cape Hill.

A thief who stole cheese and coffee in a spate of thefts has been ordered to go to rehab.

The Shropshire Star reports that Robert Wilson, aged 33, targeted Savers in New Street, Wellington, B&M in Market Street, Telford, and One Stop stores in Telford. Between October 14 and 20, 2024, Wilson stoles items including coffee, cheese, washing detergent and fabric conditions, with the total value topping £216.25.

He pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to five counts of theft. Wilson has been given a 12-month community order which included 12 months of drug rehabilitation with Telford Stars addiction centre and must also do 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay £210.25 in compensation.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted burglary in Eckington, Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Times reported that officers are investigating an incident that took place between 9.30pm and 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 16. The suspect reportedly attempted to gain entry through a side window of the house, but they were disturbed and did not manage to gain entry.

A CCTV images of a man the force wishes to speak to have been released.