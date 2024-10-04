Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Silent Crime campaign is aiming to shine a light on crime with is going under-reported and unresolved in communities throughout the country. Whether it be that you feel justice has not been served, or if you feel that the justice that has been served has done nothing to deter criminals, we want to hear from you.

The Express & Star reports that a grandmother who scammed pensioners out of their money by pretending to work for a charity has been jailed for supplying drugs.

Vanessa Millard, of Hayling Grove, Penn, was caught selling drugs to Mojahed Zadeh, 43, of Newhampton Road East, Whitmore Reans, in Wolverhampton in July 2022. As a result, she has been handed a sentence of 19 months, suspended for six months.

The grandmother’s previous convictions include one for burglary as well as a sentence of 18 months which was handed down for targeted vulnerable pensioners by pretending to be a Children In Need worker. Both Millard and her daughter, Stacey Walsh, were found guilty of stealing cash and valuable items from the pensioners in 2016.

A large digger was stolen from a Shropshire village - and found abandoned four hours later.

The Volvo EC55 digger was stolen from Billingsley before it was found abandoned four hours later off the B4363. Cops also found bolt cutter and two false number plates inside a Ford Transit van, which is believed to have towed the digger away from the village.

The Shropshire Star reports that a thief targeted the same M&S store twice in two days, swiping £350 worth of stock.

Ashley Kitson targeted the store in the town centre in August. he went on to take £70 worth of bedding and towels on his first attempt. He stole an additional £288 worth of products the next day.

Kitson has been instructed pay compensation of £70, a fine of £40 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Police have issued an e-fit of a man following an indecent exposure in a Doncaster park. As reported by the Doncaster Free Press, South Yorkshire Police are seeking to identify the man following the incident which took place on Hexthrope Park on Sunday, May 20.

The force said: “The suspect is described as an Eastern European man with a slightly tanned complexion, between 18 and 25 years old, and around 5ft 7ins tall.”