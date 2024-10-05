Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign is aiming to highlight crime blighting community across the UK - here’s are some of the stories from our communities.

Silent Crime aims to shine a line on under-reported and unresolved crime which is impacted everyday lives, from anti-social behaviour to shoplifting and burglaries. We want to hear about your experience, whether justice was served or not, and whether the issue is becoming more concerning for you. To tell us your story, click here.

A thug who threw a woman across a room in a New Years' Eve attack has kept his freedom as part of a "controlled experiment".

James Reed attacked the woman, whom he was in a relationship with, during a New Year’s party, throwing her into a mirror she tried to stop him from arguing with another person. In a separate incident, Reed is said to have “ragged her around” after drinking at a wake, leaving her with a cut on her leg.

James Reed. | Northumbria Police

The court heard that the woman has since moved home and feared she could end up “seriously hurt or worse” by the culprit. Reed admitted

However, the thug has escaped jailed after the judge at Newcastle Crown Court introduced what she described as a “controlled experiment”. Reed, who was on a community order at the time for assaulting a police officer, has instead had his previous community order replaced with a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

Judge Amanda Rippon told Reed that it was time to “grow up” and work with the probation service to stay out of trouble, saying: "I quite like the idea of a controlled experiment here. You have got six months to work with them." She deferred his domestic assault sentencing until March.

Police are hunting for a thief after money was stolen from inside a woman’s phone at an arcade in Milton Keynes, according to the MK Citizen.

The force has released a CCTV image of man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident, which took place at Funstation Arcades in Xscape at around 12.15pm on May 27.

The victim reported that she had her phone swiped, which was holding two £20 notes in the back of it. The suspect then replaced the phone back on an arcade machine near to the woman after taking the money.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an incident when cash was stolen from inside a woman's phone at an arcade in Milton Keynes

Two masked robbers entered a Kirkby beauty salon and demanded cash, with police now hunting for the perpetrators.

As reported by the Chad, cops were called to the scene at Ayelashes at around 6.05pm on Tuesday, October 2. The two masked robbers were able to snatch a customer’s handbag before fleeing the scene.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the customer and staff member and we are determined to identify the people responsible.

A thief who stole a £13,000 Mercedes car and a haul of designers goods from a home in Hartlepool has been jailed, as reported by the Hartlepool Mail.

Nathan Douglas was jailed for 34 months at Teesside Crown Court.

34-year-old Nathan Douglas entered the home on Southbrook Avenue on August 1 while the resident slept. He swiped multiple items from inside the house, including a £600 Prada handbag, bank cards, golf clubs worth over £2,000, a £700 watch with added sentimental value and set of car keys, before taking the Mercedes car parked outside.

He was later caught driving the vehicle on CCTV. The court also heard that he had attempted to target another house on the same night, but was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Douglas, who has 143 offences on his criminal record, admitted to burglary, attempted burglary and theft. He was jailed for 34 months.

A police crackdown on shoplifting has led to 11 people being apprehended by officers, The Scarborough News reports.

Cops conducted active patrols of the town centre and areas that have been subject of previous shoplifting and robbery reports as part of ‘Operation Receipt’. Police say that the high-visibility patrols ae also part of the plan to reduce shoplifting overall.

One of Doncaster’s most wanted men has been jailed after a £5,000 robbery.

Blade Neale has been jailed over the £5,000 burglary.

Doncaster Free Press reports that Blade Neale was sentenced to 876 days in prison after being part of a group that ransacked homed in Carcroft on September 2023. Neale is said to have swiped expensive watches and jewellery, as well as cash to the total value of £5,560.

In CCTV images, Neal was seen walking along the street after the break-in concealing items under his top. An associate of Neale’s, Nathan Scotting, 22, of Victoria Road, Instoneville, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for his part in the robbery.

A female flasher has been put behind bars after a brutal bottle attack on a couple, The Shields Gazette reports.

Lindsey Smith, from South Shields, has been jailed for a variety of offences. | Northumbria Police

Lindsey Smith was previously slapped with a community order after downing six litres of cider and “strutting around” naked in public, repeating the offence in February when she exposed her breasts and genitals to a busker after drinking a litre of vodka.

While she escaped jail on both occasions, Smith has now been jailed after throwing a wine bottle at a couple in Newcastle city centre. She has been sentenced to three years and two months behind bars for a string of offences, including assault and common assault.

A burglar has been jailed after students who caught him raiding their home following through the streets of Sunderland.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Jack Hutchinson targeted the flat located at the Echo 24 building while students inside watched TV. He is said to have walked through an unlocked front door into the property.

After he left, the group of student followed him “at a safe distance” and contacted the police. When apprehended by the cops, Hutchinson claimed that he was only “looking for somewhere to sit down and chill out”, however later admitted to the burglary.