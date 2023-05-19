Slowthai has been charged with two counts of rape

Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of major UK festivals after being charged with rape.

The 28-year-old appeared at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court this week. He had been due to perform at the likes of Glastonbury in the summer. But he has been dropped from line-up posters following the rape charges. Here's all you need to know:

What has Slowthai been charged with?

The 28-year-old rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (16 May). He was charged with two counts of rape.

The Guardian reports that he has been charged with with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford in September 2021. The musician was bailed and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 15 June.

During his court appearance on 16 May, he spoke only to confirm his real name, date of birth and an address in Northamptonshire.

Slowthai appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on Tuesday May 16 facing two charges of rape. (Photo- Getty Images)

What has Slowthai said?

The rapper has “categorically” denied the charges and said he is “confident” his name will be cleared. Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, 16 May, he wrote: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges.

“I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Has Slowthai been dropped from music festivals?

The rapper has been removed from the line-ups of major festivals this summer. On Wednesday (17 May), the online line-up for Glastonbury, which had previously featured the artist, no longer included his name.

Slowthai also did not appear on the artist lists for Reading and Leeds festivals, after featuring on previous line-up posters. Manchester's Parklife festival has also removed the musician from the line-up. Slowthai no longer features on the online line-up for Forbidden Fruit in Dublin in June.

Slowthai was due to support Blur at their reunion show at Wembley Stadium on 8 July, it has not yet been confirmed if he will be replaced on the line-up.

