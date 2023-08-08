Officers have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after the remains of a body were found in a canal.

A murder investigation has been launched after the remains of a woman were found in a canal in Southall, west London.

The Met Police were called to Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, at 22.26pm on Sunday (6 August) following reports of a concern for welfare, a statement said. While no one was found inside the property, officers who attended the scene did discover signs of a disturbance.

Once further enquiries were made, a 33-year-old woman was arrested at Greenford Bridge on suspicion of murder. On Monday (7 August), the remains of a body, believed to be that of a 57-year-old woman, were found in a canal off Bulls Bridge Lane.

There is currently a crime scene in place in Northumberland Crescent as searches are continuing in the canal. In a statement, Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said police believe this to be an “isolated incident”.

He said: “A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We await formal identification of the deceased, however, specially trained officers are supporting the family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Searches are continuing in the area of Bulls Bridge Road and the canal, and I appreciate the public’s patience while police cordons remain in place.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing in Hounslow, added: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. Officers are patrolling the area so please do stop and talk to them.”

Police have asked for anyone who may have information or footage relating to the incident to please call 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting 6952/6AUG.