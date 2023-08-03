Solving crime in London is not like Midsomer Murders, Scotland Yard’s top homicide detective has said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Cochlin, who has worked at the Metropolitan Police for over 29 years, has hailed the success of the 20 teams working across four regional hubs in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a briefing with crime reporters in Lambeth, south London, Mr Cochlin outlined the latest figures saying detection rates are at 92%, from 1 January to 31 July 2023 - as detectives respond 24/7 to more “ferocious” killings.

A Police Office stands in Parliament Square on February 15, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

He said: “That is a phenomenal achievement. What we’re saying is if you kill somebody in London, greater than nine times out of 10 you will be arrested and charged and you will face the courts.”

Mr Cochlin also said conviction rates remained high.

The job of solving homicides is far removed from the more sedate pace of Detective Barnaby who drives a Jaguar X-Type car in the popular ITV crime series Midsomer Murders, as he praised the Met’s 24/7 response.

“We have blue light capability 24/7. So it’s not like you might see on Midsomer Murders when they pitch up the next day in a Jaguar. It’s not like that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a blue lights two-tone (siren). We will get there. We will assist colleagues so even if it doesn’t turn out to be a fatal but it’s a serious incident.”

In 2023, there have been 65 homicides. Of that, six were gun-related and 49 involved knives.

In London, were 80% male - and of them 46% were white, 38% were black, 15% were Asian and 3% either Arabic or North African.

Teenagers and people in their 20s made up the highest age demographic for victims, and Croydon in south London is, so far for 2023, the borough with the largest number of killings so far - although none were linked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Homicides in the capital peaked in 2003 at more than 200 but this year’s total is estimated to be around 110 or 115, similar to 2022.

When asked about any emerging trends, Mr Cochlin said: “What I do notice is sometimes the ferocity of the attacks can be really in excess of what you would think is required. The excessive violence is often surprising.

“I’m not saying that’s a distinct trend in 2023. It’s just an observation.”

Mr Cochlin said the homicide teams had aimed to find the “sweet spot”, balancing solving crimes and prevention like taking guns off the streets while also learning lessons across the Met.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family liaison officers play an important role in helping to rebuild trust within communities, he added: “Murder is the most intrusive thing that can ever happen to a person.