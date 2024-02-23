Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest ever seizure of class A drugs in the UK is believed to have been made after 5.7 tonnes of cocaine was found in a container at Southampton Port on 8 February, hidden within a cargo of bananas. Specialist Border Force officers were called in to carry out the search by the National Crime Agency which identified the shipment through its Near Europe Task Force.

The blocks of drugs were found within a cargo which had been transported from South America. NCA officers believe the haul was heading to the Port of Hamburg in Germany for onward delivery.

Enquiries are ongoing with international partners across Europe in order to identify the criminal networks involved. Based on UK street-level prices the cocaine would likely have had an estimated value of more than £450million. The previous largest UK seizures saw 3.7 tonnes of cocaine also found at Southampton in 2022, and 3.2 tonnes found on-board the tug boat MV Hamal in Scotland in 2015. The domestic cocaine market is dominated by criminal gangs who the NCA believe to be making around £4 billion a year in the UK alone. Cocaine trafficking is closely linked to serious violence throughout the supply chain, including firearms and knife crime in the UK. The cocaine trade has seen an exponential rise in associated violence in the past few years.