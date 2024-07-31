Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Essex Police have arrested eight people after violence broke out on Southend seafront, with multiple people seen wielding machete-style blades.

Police issued a dispersal order on the seafront, including Marine Parade, Pier Hill, High Street, Western Esplanade and the two Southend train stations, after violence broke out during a “beach rave”. Footage posted online showed multiple people fighting, with some spotted swinging blades and machete-style weapons, as members of the public including young families walked by.

Eight people have now been arrested and seven weapons have been seized by officer using stop and search powers. Police said that spot and search powers will remain in place until 8pm on Wednesday (July 31).

Two of those arrested had sustained injuries in the violence and were taken to hospital for further treatment. However, their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett from Essex Police said: “These incidents are appalling – we will not tolerate this dangerous and violent behaviour on our streets. We responded quickly, with officers already deployed on the sea front and arrests made to keep the public safe.

“We have multiple lines of enquiry to identify more suspects and bring them to justice. Early indications are groups of young men and women have travelled into Southend and the conflict has occurred within these groups. I’d like to reassure the wider public that these were targeted attacks involving just a small fraction of the visitors to Southend yesterday.

“I’d also like to thank our partners in the British Transport Police and the security teams working in Southend for their support in dispersion the crowds and ensuring the public left the area covered by our dispersal order. The stop and search powers in place have already taken weapons off the streets of Southend and we will not hesitate to stop anyone we suspect is carrying a weapon.

“If you carry a knife in Essex you will not get away with it. Our officers will be in the city and on the seafront again today, so please speak to one of our officers if you have any information about last night’s disorder.”