St James's Hospital Leeds: Elderly woman sexually assaulted by man in A&E waiting room

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

4th Feb 2025, 12:53pm
An elderly woman was sexually assaulted in a hospital casualty department waiting room.

A man was arrested after the shocking incident. The 40-year-old has been released on bail with the condition that he only attend hospital in the event of an emergency or a pre-arranged appointment.

Now police want to find a vital witness - the person who first flagged up that something was happening to hospital staff. That person’s details - police have not even confirmed whether they are male or female - are not known and officers want to speak to them.

St James's Hospital in Leeds placeholder image
St James's Hospital in Leeds | Simon Hulme/NationalWorld

It happened at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, in the A&E waiting area at about 10.50pm on Friday, December 13. Police have not confirmed the age of the victim, nor any other details of her condition.

The witness who alerted staff or anyone who can assist in identifying the witness is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding at West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference 13240678737 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

