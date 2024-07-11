Staffordshire bull terrier puppies stolen from back garden of home in Leicester
The young Staffordshire bull terriers were taken from a home in Helena Crescent, Leicester, at about 8.45pm on Saturday, June 22. The puppies would now be 12 weeks old.
Detective Constable Phoebe Whittington, the investigating officer, said: “It was a warm Saturday evening and the puppies are believed to have been in the conservatory with the door ajar while the owners were elsewhere in the house. The suspects have entered the back garden of the property and taken two of the puppies before running from the scene.
“The owner of the puppies is understandably very upset and is desperate for the dogs to be returned. I would ask for people to take a look at the photos – do you recognise the dogs? Have you seen them for sale? I am also appealing for anyone with information about who may be responsible for this offence to make contact.”
Information can be sent to Leicestershire Police here quoting reference 24*368378 or by calling 101.