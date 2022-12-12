Ex On The Beach star Stephen Bear denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

A jury has started deliberations in the trial of reality TV star Stephen Bear, who is accused of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans. Bear denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

The 32-year-old defendant, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and 27-year-old Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on 2 August, 2020, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Advertisement

The prosecution said that the sex at Bear’s home in Loughton, in Essex, was consensual but that Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, did not know that they were being recorded.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, said Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting.

Advertisement

Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films.

Advertisement

The complainant said she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and that later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online. Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.