A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after a man was found dead in a house fire in south London. The Metropolitan Police were called by London Fire Brigade to a multi-occupancy house in Glenister Park Road, Streatham, shortly after 7pm on Sunday (February 25), where they found a 49-year-old man dead inside.

On Monday a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. She remains in custody at a south London police station. The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers. Police have appealed for witnesses and said they are treating it as an isolated incident. A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation, and we are working quickly to piece together the events last night in Glenister Park Road that sadly resulted in a man losing his life.

"Detectives have spent the day gathering footage from nearby doorbell cameras and other CCTV. The scene of the fire has undergone extensive forensic examination to help us understand how the fire started.

"I would ask anyone in the area who saw any activity on Sunday evening around 6.45pm in Glenister Park Road, between Drakewood Road and Streatham Vale, or has information about the incident, to come forward immediately.

"We understand that such a tragic incident will cause concern among the wider community, however we believe that this is an isolated incident and we have arranged for additional patrols in the area over the coming days to help provide reassurance."