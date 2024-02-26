Staffordshire house fire: woman in her 70s dies following blaze at Leek home
A pensioner has died after a fire broke out at a home in Staffordshire on Saturday evening (February 24).
The woman in her 70s was found by emergency services at the home on James Street in Leek at around 10.20pm on Saturday evening. She was found unresponsive in an upstairs room after Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service forced their way in.
In a statement, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted to smoke coming out of a house on James Street just after 10pm last night (24 February). Crews from Stone, Cheadle, Leek, Sandyford and Longton were sent to the area.
"We forced entry into the building and extinguished the fire in a room upstairs. The gas and electric supply was isolated to make sure the area was safe.
"A woman in her 70s was found unresponsive inside. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at this tragic and difficult time."
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue added that fire investigators would be working alongside police to determine the cause of the fire.
