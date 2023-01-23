Gloucestershire Police said a woman from Stroud has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after a man - who used a mobility scooter - was found dead.

Police were called after the man had been found unresponsive in the Tesco superstore car park in Stratford Road, Stroud, at around 6am on Sunday. Officers said he was discovered without his mobility scooter, which he reportedly used for transport.

The man was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by paramedics, where he died later in the day. His next of kin have been informed. Gloucestershire Police believe the victim was the subject of a robbery and his mobility scooter was taken. Today, 23 January, officers arrested a a woman from Stroud on suspicion of robbery and murder. She remains in police custody.

The force said: “Police are keen to hear from people who saw a black mobility scooter being used by anyone in the Paganhill area between around 2am and 4am yesterday… It is described as having four wheels, a basket on the front and arm rests.

“A mobility scooter, which is believed to belong to the victim, was found by a member of the public later that morning, shortly before 8am, abandoned on Bisley Old Road. Officers are in the early stages of a murder investigation which is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

