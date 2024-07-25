Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Surrey Police have launched a double murder investigation after two men were killed in a fatal crash in Sunbury.

Officer were called to the scene at the A316 southbound slip road onto the M3 at around 00.52am on Monday, July 22. The force said that it had received a report of a suspected collision involving a back e-bike.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. A second man in his 20s was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Four arrests were made in connection with the incident. A 29-year-old man from Sunbury was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 24-year-old woman from North Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two other people, a 24-year-old man from Walton-on-Thames and a 24-year-old man from Feltham, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. All four remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the two victims at this incredibly difficult time. Our investigation is still in the early stages, and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident and gather evidence.

“We are urgently looking to speak to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation. Were you in the area around Sunbury Cross between 00.40am and 00.50am on Monday, 22 July? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?

“We are particularly interested in tracing the movements and manner of driving of a black e-bike and a black Ford Ranger travelling through the area during this time.”

Inspector Matt Walton, Borough Commander for Spelthorne, said: “We appreciate that this incident will have come as a shock to the local community, particularly to those who knew the victims.

“We are also aware that there has been some online commentary which has caused great distress to the victims’ families. We ask that you do not share any photos, memes, or footage you might see in relation to this incident.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we ask the public not to speculate on the circumstances while we are still carrying out enquiries.”

