Sutton Coldfield brothel: Massage parlour Shangri-La is shut down by West Midlands Police over fears it is a knocking-shop
A court order has been made meaning that anyone who goes into Shangri-La risks being fined, arrested, or sent to prison
The order was made after police investigating “indoor sex locations” made an application to magistrates, as they feared women were being exploited.
Sgt Paul Lakey said: “We’re pleased the court supported our application to close this location for three months – the maximum amount of time we can apply for by law.
“Closing the premises is an important step in our investigation, which is continuing. We remain absolutely committed to protecting those who are vulnerable, and ultimately making communities better places for people to live, work, and visit.”
Sgt Lakey is from the Birmingham Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation Team (SOCEX), which is part of West Midlands Police. Their investigation is continuing. Shangri-La is in Bishops Way, Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.
On September 10 officers issued an emergency closure notice for the premises for 48 hours. At Dudley Magistrates’ Court a day later, a three-month closure order was issued for the premises, lasting until December 10.