A massage parlour that was suspected of being used as a brothel has been ordered to close down.

A court order has been made meaning that anyone who goes into Shangri-La risks being fined, arrested, or sent to prison

The order was made after police investigating “indoor sex locations” made an application to magistrates, as they feared women were being exploited.

Sgt Paul Lakey said: “We’re pleased the court supported our application to close this location for three months – the maximum amount of time we can apply for by law.

“Closing the premises is an important step in our investigation, which is continuing. We remain absolutely committed to protecting those who are vulnerable, and ultimately making communities better places for people to live, work, and visit.”

Shangri-La in Bishops Way, Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, which has been shut down for three months as police believe it was being used as a brothel | West Midlands Police

Sgt Lakey is from the Birmingham Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation Team (SOCEX), which is part of West Midlands Police. Their investigation is continuing. Shangri-La is in Bishops Way, Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.

On September 10 officers issued an emergency closure notice for the premises for 48 hours. At Dudley Magistrates’ Court a day later, a three-month closure order was issued for the premises, lasting until December 10.