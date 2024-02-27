The three men will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with preparing an act of terrorism. Photo: PA

Three men have been charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism after an investigation into "right wing activity".

Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, at their homes on Tuesday February 20. It came after an investigation by the team into suspected extremist right-wing activity.

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested but was released from custody without charge. Stewart, Pitzettu and Ringrose are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday February 27.