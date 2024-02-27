Three men charged with preparing act of terrorism after probe into 'right-wing activity'
Three men have been charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism after an investigation into "right wing activity".
Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, at their homes on Tuesday February 20. It came after an investigation by the team into suspected extremist right-wing activity.
A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested but was released from custody without charge. Stewart, Pitzettu and Ringrose are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday February 27.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East searched the home of the suspects following a "pre-planned, intelligence-led" operation. Police added that warrants were obtained to extend their detention. Stewart, from Leeds, West Yorkshire; Pitzettu, from Derby, Derbyshire; and Ringrose, from Cannock, Staffordshire; are all charged preparing an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
