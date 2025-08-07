Tributes have been paid to a dad with a “heart of gold” who was found dead on a riverside bench.

The heartbroken family of a dad who was found dead on a riverside bench has said he had a “heart of gold”. The body of Robert Brown was discovered on a canal footpath near the River Nene, in Northampton town centre at 6.30am on Friday (August 1).

The 57-year-old had last been seen visiting a Morrisons supermarket the previous day before he was found 'fatally injured' on the bench with a wound to his arm. His grieving loved ones paid moving tribute to Robert, who was also a grandfather, on Thursday (August 7), describing him as a “real-life Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up”.

Robert’s parents and brothers said in a statement: “Rob was quite a character and always full of fun. He was our real-life Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. Everyone who knew Rob just loved him.

“He definitely had the gift of the gab and could talk the hind legs off a donkey. We would joke that he knew more about everybody else’s business than his own, but that was Rob. He had a heart of gold and was always ready to help others.

“Rob loved his bikes – whether it was his Rayleigh Grifter or his red Honda CR80 scrambler. He was just so fearless and such a daredevil. On numerous trips to the ‘bomb hole’ he would always jump a good foot higher than anyone else on his scrambler.

"He would later tear up the gravel pits at Kislingbury with his best mate and life-long friend Alex, on their beloved RM125s motorbikes.”

Brother Andrew added his own tribute, saying: “Robert was always so confident and daring, I for one was always envious of this. On our first skiing trip together, Robert, as a one-trip veteran, took Alex and myself right to the top of the mountain on our very first morning on skis. It’s a miracle that we all made it to the bottom in one piece.

“He was the best man at my wedding and provided a typically ‘Rob style’ entertaining speech, much to the amusement of everyone there.”

Robert’s son Daniel, daughter Tonia, and his grandchildren also paid tribute, they said: “Our hearts are broken, but everyone's kind words bring us comfort and show how much of an impact our dad had on the people he met.

“He loved to talk to anyone and everyone. We have our happy memories to cherish, and Dad will leave a massive gap in our family with his cheeky smile and kind heart. Dad was a kind and loving man, and we will all miss him incredibly.”

Robert’s partner Julia said: “At school I always had the hots for Robert, he was the school heartthrob. Being with Robert there was never a dull moment, we laughed and joked at the same things.

"He would do anything for me, he was a selfless person and always put others first, nothing was ever too much. I’ll hold on to our laughter and adventures. You may be gone, but your love, kindness, and spirit will live on in me.”

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (August 7) on suspicion of murder and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing and we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry. I would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information.

"However, we are still very keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about Robert’s death who we have not yet spoken to. Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together what happened to Robert is encouraged to come forward.

“While we have completed our searches of the area where Robert was sadly found, we still have officers on patrol in the area and are keen to speak to potential witnesses, especially those who regularly use the popular and busy route along the canal and river. If you think you have any information that may help the investigation, please get in touch.”