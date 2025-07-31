The death of “loving” dad Timmy Matthews is said to have left the community “in shock”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community has been left in shock after the tragic death of a "loving" dad after an assault during a Friday night out. Timmy Matthews passed away just days after an incident outside a pub in Swansea, Wales.

South Wales Police said that at around 8.15pm on Friday, July 25, they were called to the scene after reports of an assault - and an unconscious man in need of treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were sent to the scene and Timmy, 63, was taken to Morriston Hospital in the city. Sadly, he passed away two days later (July 27).

Tributes have been paid to "loving" dad Timmy Matthews | South Wales Police

In an emotional tribute, his family said Timmy, from Townhill, would be "sadly missed".

"Dad/Timmy was a loving character. Our family and everyone in the community is in shock at what has happened," they said. "He will be sadly missed by his daughter, sister and all his friends in Swansea."

The Mill is a popular bar frequented by students from Swansea University, and is near the former students' village, in nearby Uplands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also confirmed 50-year-old Steven Vonk, from Swansea, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 28).

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident on 101, quoting reference number 2500237616, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.