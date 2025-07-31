Tributes paid to "loving" dad Timmy Matthews whose death has left Swansea community "in shock"
A community has been left in shock after the tragic death of a "loving" dad after an assault during a Friday night out. Timmy Matthews passed away just days after an incident outside a pub in Swansea, Wales.
South Wales Police said that at around 8.15pm on Friday, July 25, they were called to the scene after reports of an assault - and an unconscious man in need of treatment.
Emergency services were sent to the scene and Timmy, 63, was taken to Morriston Hospital in the city. Sadly, he passed away two days later (July 27).
In an emotional tribute, his family said Timmy, from Townhill, would be "sadly missed".
"Dad/Timmy was a loving character. Our family and everyone in the community is in shock at what has happened," they said. "He will be sadly missed by his daughter, sister and all his friends in Swansea."
The Mill is a popular bar frequented by students from Swansea University, and is near the former students' village, in nearby Uplands.
Police have also confirmed 50-year-old Steven Vonk, from Swansea, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 28).
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident on 101, quoting reference number 2500237616, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.