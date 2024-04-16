A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Una Crown, 86, in Wisbech 11 years ago Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary / SWNS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the infamous murder of an 86-year-old found stabbed to death in her bungalow 11 years ago.

Una Crown's family and neighbour discovered her body at her home in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on January 13, 2013. Mrs Crown's death was initially treated as unexplained, however, a post-mortem examination concluded the retired postmistress died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

The widow's clothing had also been set alight, in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence. Police originally suspected the pensioner had accidentally set herself alight while using her cooker but the fire had not spread to the rest of the house.

The widow's death featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch show last year when a £20,000 reward for information that could convict the murderer was announced. And now it has been revealed that a 69-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and is in custody in Peterborough.

Mrs Crown had not been seen alive since January 11, 2013, but had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm the day before her body was discovered.