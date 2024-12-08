This is the terrifying moment a police officer narrowly escaped death when a man deliberately drove a van at him.

Kyle Woods, 33, purposely drove into the officer - only known as PC Wiley- and left him with a fractured ankle and feeling like he was in "excruciating pain."

Shocking bodycam footage even shows Woods driving straight towards PC Wiley, who was knocked to the floor during the incident. PC Wiley, who works for Greater Manchester Police, attended a property in Sale, Greater Manchester, to speak to a woman about reports relating to Woods.

About an hour later, PC Wiley left the property and got into his car, before spotting Woods driving past him in his Vauxhall Movano. The officer quickly manoeuvred his vehicle to prevent Woods getting out of the road, before getting out to speak to him.

The officer attempted to engage with Woods, who was turning his vehicle around in the cul-de-sac. However, he then quickly accelerated towards a gap between the officer’s car and another vehicle.

PC Wiley suffered from a fractured ankle and multiple abrasions and cuts on his legs and said in a victim impact statement that he is still suffering from physical injuries.

Following the incident on May 5, Woods, of Manchester, was arrested the following day and was charged with attempted murder. The charges were later dropped after he plead guilty to assault and dangerous driving and he was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Garry Crawford, senior crown prosecutor for CPS said: “Assaults against brave frontline officers are unacceptable and today’s result should leave would-be criminals in no doubt that those who attack police will face the full force of the law.

“In this harrowing incident, Woods drove his van into PC Wylie, ran over him and then fled the scene. In a moving victim impact statement, PC Wylie described feeling excruciating pain and explained that he is still suffering from the physical injuries months later.

“He also detailed the severe psychological impact of the incident, describing it as one of the most traumatic events of his life. The Crown Prosecution Service worked hard with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case including eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage and medical evidence.

"The strength of the evidence was such that Woods had little option but to admit what he had done.

“As Woods begins his prison sentence, I sincerely hope PC Wylie, who is now back serving the public, makes a full recovery."