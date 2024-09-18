Woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead with fatal injuries at property in Coventry
West Midlands Police were called to Edmund Road shortly before 4am on Tuesday (17 September), where they found the victim with fatal injuries. He was confirmed dead by emergency services a short time later, the force said.
The force added that the man was “seriously injured”. The woman, who officers believe knew the man, was taken into custody for questioning.
Detectives remain at the scene and are carrying out inquiries in the area. West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information to contact them via the force’s website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 357 of 17/9/24.