Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at an address in Coventry.

West Midlands Police were called to Edmund Road shortly before 4am on Tuesday (17 September), where they found the victim with fatal injuries. He was confirmed dead by emergency services a short time later, the force said.

The force added that the man was “seriously injured”. The woman, who officers believe knew the man, was taken into custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives remain at the scene and are carrying out inquiries in the area. West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information to contact them via the force’s website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 357 of 17/9/24.