A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.
Lincolnshire Police said armed officers attended a property in Fold Hill, Friskney, near Skegness, following a call with safety concerns at 1.49pm on Tuesday. After 11 hours of negotiations police forced entry and arrested a woman.
The force said in a statement: “Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant. From around 4.30pm yesterday (29 November) specially trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.
“Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning. Two boys, both aged 10 years old, sustained stab wounds in the incident. Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.”
Following the incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The road was closed for several hours while officers were at the scene but it has since reopened. There was no wider threat to residents during the incident, police said.