After 11 hours of negotiations, police forced entry into a house - where they found two boys with stab wounds - and arrested a woman.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.

Lincolnshire Police said armed officers attended a property in Fold Hill, Friskney, near Skegness, following a call with safety concerns at 1.49pm on Tuesday. After 11 hours of negotiations police forced entry and arrested a woman.

Advertisement

The force said in a statement: “Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant. From around 4.30pm yesterday (29 November) specially trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

“Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning. Two boys, both aged 10 years old, sustained stab wounds in the incident. Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.”

Advertisement