A man "scared of what he is capable of" has been jailed after attacking a lone woman in Sunderland city centre as she made her way to work. The footage shows Ryan Stubbs making his getaway after he followed and pounced on his victim - a stranger to him - in a "random" attack.

The victim had been going to catch an early morning Metro when the ex-soldier put his hand over her mouth from behind and kicked her to the ground. Newcastle Crown Court heard Stubbs, who has targeted two other lone women in similar attacks in the past, repeatedly punched and kicked her as she shouted for help.

It was only her screams that stopped Stubbs. CCTV shows him, wearing jeans, a dark jacket and hat, run down a back lane and away from the scene.

Chillingly, Stubbs was given a warning in June 2010, when he was just 13, for possessing a bladed article, which involved him following a lone female before he forced her to the ground and brandished a knife in her face. In October that same year, he was convicted of sexual assault and battery after he forced another stranger to the ground and dragged her into some bushes.

The victim managed to fight him off but he confessed to officials at the time he was sexually aroused prior to the attack and would have raped her had she not fought him off.

Ryan Stubbs. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

In relation to the latest attack Stubbs, 26, of Marley Crescent, Sunderland, who has confessed he is scared of what he is capable of and feels he could "snap at any time", admitted assault. Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to 30 months behind bars, with a 15-year restraining order to protect the victim and told him: "I hope and expect you will be closely supervised when released."

The shocking incident happened in March last year, at shortly before 7am when the 41-year-old victim was on her way to work. The entire attack was caught on CCTV.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court: "She was unaware of anyone following her. She suddenly became aware of a hand being placed over her mouth from behind, while an arm was placed around her neck and force was applied while the assailant said 'I will kill you'.

"She was kicked in the leg with sufficient force it caused her to fall. While on the ground she was repeatedly kicked to the left side of her body.

"She attempted to kick out at the defendant to keep him away from her but failed to connect and she began screaming for help. The CCTV shows at least five kicks and two punches. As a result of her screams the defendant ran away."

The court heard the victim was left with swelling and bruising and in pain. The victim said in a statement she was left "emotionally traumatised" and added: "I can't understand why someone I don't know would attack me like this. It is shocking to me."

She added that she is now scared to be out alone and added: "I have no idea why this male has assaulted me, it terrified me. It was so unexpected and could happen again any time."

Stubbs was recognised by a police officer who viewed the CCTV. He made no comment when questioned. Recorder Moran said it was a "truly shocking but fortunately rare event", an "entirely unpredictable, random attack on a stranger" that has left her living in fear.

The recorder said Stubbs has expressed anger towards women as a result of childhood experiences and more recent rejections and added: "You were very honest to the probation officer and said you were afraid of what you were capable of and you feel you could snap at any time. You said you live in fear of what you might do."

Recorder Moran added: "There is plainly something seriously wrong with you and your thinking."

The court heard Stubbs left the army in 2019, became addicted to drink and drugs and may have post traumatic stress disorder.