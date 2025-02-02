Woman sexually assaulted in Greater London park as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking through a park in Greater London, according to police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services went to the victim at the scene in Raphael Park, Romford, before transporting her to the hospital. Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.15am yesterday morning (February 1).

Following the report to police, an investigation into the alleged rape has been launched, and a section of the park has since been closed off by law enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service said: “On Saturday (February 1) at 4.14am police were called to Raphael Park, Romford following an allegation of rape. Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a woman before taking her to hospital.

“A crime scene is currently in place. There have been no arrests, enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”