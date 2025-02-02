Woman sexually assaulted in Greater London park as police launch investigation
Emergency services went to the victim at the scene in Raphael Park, Romford, before transporting her to the hospital. Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.15am yesterday morning (February 1).
Following the report to police, an investigation into the alleged rape has been launched, and a section of the park has since been closed off by law enforcement.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service said: “On Saturday (February 1) at 4.14am police were called to Raphael Park, Romford following an allegation of rape. Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a woman before taking her to hospital.
“A crime scene is currently in place. There have been no arrests, enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”