Woman sexually assaulted in Greater London park as police launch investigation

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2nd Feb 2025, 12:33pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking through a park in Greater London, according to police.

Emergency services went to the victim at the scene in Raphael Park, Romford, before transporting her to the hospital. Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.15am yesterday morning (February 1).

Following the report to police, an investigation into the alleged rape has been launched, and a section of the park has since been closed off by law enforcement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service said: “On Saturday (February 1) at 4.14am police were called to Raphael Park, Romford following an allegation of rape. Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a woman before taking her to hospital.

“A crime scene is currently in place. There have been no arrests, enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

Related topics:Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice