Kori Stewart attacked his victim just days after his release from prison

A brute launched a "horror movie" assault on a woman just days after he got out of prison for a knife attack on another female.

Kori Stewart had been free from a 30-month prison sentence for GBH for just nine days when he repeatedly punched then stamped on his latest victim's head. Newcastle Crown Court heard she was left with a "bloodied face" and she said in an impact statement: "I felt like I was in a horror movie. I feel traumatised, it was something I will never forget. I have been left with a scar physically on my face as well as a scar on my memory."

Stewart, 19, of no fixed address, admitted assault and has been jailed for 18 months. Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer told him: "This was a serious offence of violence, shortly after you were released from prison."

The court heard Stewart had been released from jail on February 15.

Prosecutor Matthew Simpson told the court on February 24 Stewart was at the victim's home in Newcastle, became aggressive to her and demanded tablets. Mr Simpson said: "She was in the doorway when Mr Stewart punched her several times to the face. She then fell to the floor before he stamped on her head with his foot. She managed to escape and ran to the communal stairs of the flat to try and get help."

Mr Simpson told the court: "He was released on licence nine days prior to this commission of this offence."