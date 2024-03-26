Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a crazed XL bully dog that went berserk and savaged an 11-year-old girl and two men is facing jail. The child and her older sister were out shopping in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, when the beast went for her.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, admitted being in control of the dangerous dog, called Tyson, when it went berserk on September 9 last year. In a terrifying video of the attack, the hound can be seen going on the rampage after it had "broken free from its collar".

The alarming footage then shows two men rushing to intervene before they are bitten themselves. After fleeing to a nearby supermarket for safety, the girl was rushed to hospital suffering from shoulder and arm injuries, where she stayed the night. Her identity is protected by a court order.

Ajaz, of Bordesley Green, who had previously denied the charges, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Monday (March 25) and pleaded guilty to three counts of being in charge of a "dangerously out of control" dog which caused injury to a young girl who was bitten by the animal.

Adjourning the case, Judge Francis Laird KC bailed Ajaz and ordered him to return to court for sentencing on 23 May. He told him: "I will adjourn your case for sentence until May 23. You must not read anything into the fact that I am adjourning. That will be a matter for the sentencing judge. Your lawyers may well get some medical evidence."