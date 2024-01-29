Darcy Davey-Sutherland, originally from Northamptonshire, who has died in a boating accident in Australia

‘Words cannot describe the pain we feel at the moment’: A family who lost their daughter in a tragic boat accident after moving to Australia have paid tribute to the girl they say was an ‘angel’.

Darcy Davey-Sutherland, 16, died on Friday (January 26) after the boat she was in collided with another vessel. She was wearing a lifejacket and onlookers made desperate attempts to revive her after plucking her from the water. But she was later tragically pronounced dead. Her cause of death has not yet been ascertained by the authorities.

Darcy Davey-Sutherland

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Woodnewton School pupil Darcy moved from Corby to Australia with her parents Laura and Michael and brothers Zayn and Will in 2017 when Will was just a few months old. Michael was offered a job opportunity so the family embarked on their new adventure, setting up home in the Sydney area.

In a statement, Darcy’s shattered dad Michael Davey-Sutherland, who grew up on the Beanfield in Corby, Northamptonshire estate, told National World's sister title the Northants Telegraph: “Darcy was a beautiful soul, so full of life and love. A friend to so many and the beacon of light within our family spanning both the UK and Australia. A wonderful older sister to her two brothers and an angel of a daughter, it’s impossible to comprehend life without her in it.

"She was about to embark on the most special part of life as she stepped into adulthood. Words cannot describe the pain we feel at the moment. We are deeply grateful for the love and support that we have received in the past few days as we try to piece together what feels like shattered lives. We ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this tragic time."

Darcy’s uncle Rob Mathew grew up with his three sisters including Laura (nee Blakeston), Darcy’s mum, in Dryden Way in Corby. Rob, who still lives locally, said that the family had been overwhelmed by the love and support they had received.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of Rob’s other sisters was in Australia visiting Darcy’s family and was able to take care of her two brothers while Laura and Michael rushed to the scene of the accident.

Rob said: “They’re still trying to find out exactly how Darcy died. It was just by chance that my other sister had gone out there to see them. She had been due to fly back and was getting ready to go when they got a phonecall to say there’d been an accident.

"It’s so difficult when they’re so far away but they have been completely overwhelmed by the support that the community has offered. The local residents there have been amazing. They’ve all rallied around and the GoFundMe is just incredible. They’ve supplied them with food and cars and made sure they have everything they need. They’ve wanted for nothing and they’ve all really gone the extra mile. It does help them to know there is support."