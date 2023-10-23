Dave Courtney, the former East End gangster with links to The Krays before a career in entertainment, has died aged 64 over the weekend.

Ex-Gangster turned author Dave Courtney looks on as he arrives to attend the funeral of the mastermind of the 1963 Great Train Robbery, Bruce Reynolds at Priory Church of Saint Bartholomew the Great in central London, on March 20, 2013. (47 million euros, $63 million). AFP PHOTO / ANDREW COWIE)

Former East End gangster turned writer and actor, Dave Courtney, has died aged 64 after being found in his home in Plumstead, southeast London, on Sunday. A statement on social media stated that he had taken his own life. Courtney was last seen only a day before enjoying watching Charlton Athletic playing Reading, before going out for a meal with his friends.

Born in Bermondsey, London in 1959, Courtney regaled future audiences with tales of his gritty past; filled with shootings, stabbings, and even alleged involvement in debt-collection, assault, contraband, and murder. Courtney often focused on his links with the East End underworld, especially his links to notorious London gangsters The Kray Twins and Lenny McLean - however, he was dogged with claims that perhaps he ‘exaggerated’ his affiliation with the two, a claim Courtney denied overstating his past.

Often referring to himself as Dave Courtney OBE, with the acronym standing for "One Big Ego," he resided in Plumstead's flamboyant Camelot Castle, a residence adorned with Union Jack flags, depictions of himself as a knight, and a sizable knuckle duster. Courtney faced legal issues throughout his life, including multiple trials, an 18-month conditional discharge for possessing live ammunition without a firearms certificate, and a bankruptcy filing.

Notably, in 2009, he was arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, which led to his remand in HMP Belmarsh. However, Courtney was ultimately cleared of all charges. His self-aggrandising demeanour and bold claims of criminal exploits were further reflected in his book titles, which included ‘Stop the Ride I Want to Get Off,’ ‘F**k the Ride,’ and ‘Heroes & Villains.’