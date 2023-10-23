Dave Courtney, writer, actor and former East End gangster, dies aged 64
Dave Courtney, the former East End gangster with links to The Krays before a career in entertainment, has died aged 64 over the weekend.
Former East End gangster turned writer and actor, Dave Courtney, has died aged 64 after being found in his home in Plumstead, southeast London, on Sunday. A statement on social media stated that he had taken his own life. Courtney was last seen only a day before enjoying watching Charlton Athletic playing Reading, before going out for a meal with his friends.
Born in Bermondsey, London in 1959, Courtney regaled future audiences with tales of his gritty past; filled with shootings, stabbings, and even alleged involvement in debt-collection, assault, contraband, and murder. Courtney often focused on his links with the East End underworld, especially his links to notorious London gangsters The Kray Twins and Lenny McLean - however, he was dogged with claims that perhaps he ‘exaggerated’ his affiliation with the two, a claim Courtney denied overstating his past.
Often referring to himself as Dave Courtney OBE, with the acronym standing for "One Big Ego," he resided in Plumstead's flamboyant Camelot Castle, a residence adorned with Union Jack flags, depictions of himself as a knight, and a sizable knuckle duster. Courtney faced legal issues throughout his life, including multiple trials, an 18-month conditional discharge for possessing live ammunition without a firearms certificate, and a bankruptcy filing.
Notably, in 2009, he was arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, which led to his remand in HMP Belmarsh. However, Courtney was ultimately cleared of all charges. His self-aggrandising demeanour and bold claims of criminal exploits were further reflected in his book titles, which included ‘Stop the Ride I Want to Get Off,’ ‘F**k the Ride,’ and ‘Heroes & Villains.’
Despite his controversial past and alleged criminal activities, Courtney delved into the world of literature, releasing six books and even ventured into the film industry. He produced and starred in the film ‘Hell to Pay’ in 2005 and played the leading role of Mad Dave in ‘Triads, Yardies and Onion Bhajees’ in 2003. His acting career extended to appearances in various television documentaries and films, such as 2007’s ‘The Dead Sleep Easy’ and 2020’s ‘Mother's Child.’