Rivers across the UK may continue to flood until next week, in the wake of Storm Babet, says the Environment Agency

Despite the worst of Storm Babet having now passed, major rivers could continue to flood into next week, warns the Environment Agency (EA). Rivers in North Yorkshire, the Midlands and the South West may continue to overspill until Tuesday, the agency said.

“Ongoing flooding is probable on some larger rivers including the Severn, Ouse and Trent through to Tuesday,” said EA flood duty boss Katharine Smith.

Derbyshire saw record-breaking water levels in the River Derwent with the City Council suggesting the impact could be long-lasting. Devastating footage of the region, captured on drone footage, showed the streets of Sandiacre, Derbyshire, submerged in flood water.

The village, which has a population of around 9,000, was battered by rainfall throughout Friday. Harvey, a wedding photographer, put his drone up on Saturday morning and captured the scene which showed roads and cars submerged.

In Sheffield, South Yorks, 120 homes have been evacuated in the Catcliffe area after massive flooding. The River Rother reached heights of 30.44m, exceeding the level it reached in 2007 when the area was ravaged by disastrous floods.

More than 260 flood warnings were still in place on Saturday afternoon including three indicating a risk to life around the River Derwent in Derbyshire. Derbyshire Fire Service said more than 100 people had to be rescued in the county on Friday, including 20 people at a care home in Duffield.

In the Scottish town of Brechin, flood defences were breached early on Friday and hundreds of homes were evacuated. Across Angus and Aberdeenshire, many homes lost power and there has since been an effort to restore connection.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said it restored power to 36,000 of its customers by 4.45pm on Saturday with a remaining “700 properties” still to be connected. The regions most vulnerable are being contacted ‘directly’ with temporary accommodation and support offered, the energy company added.