Storm Babet deaths: UK storm flooding claims another life in Derby as trains remain disrupted
Storm Babet has claimed another life with the death of an 80-year-old linked to flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
An 80-year-old woman was found dead at her Chesterfield home following local flooding say Derbyshire Police. Police were called to a flat in Chesterfield's Tapton Terrace due reports of the sudden death of a woman on Saturday (21 October) just after 10.35am.
Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene to discover the woman dead inside the flat. Although the cause of death is still being investigated, the force said that “it is believed it is related to the flooding seen in the Chesterfield area”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If these suspicions are confirmed it will take the Storm Babet death toll to at least four. On Friday (20 October), a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.
Police Scotland previously said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday (19 October) evening, killing the 56-year-old driver. A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region. A search is also under way in Aberdeenshire after a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.
Though the brunt of the storm has now passed, its effects are still being felt on transport and infrastructure. Network Rail has said there is still major disruption on rail routes across parts of Scotland on Sunday following widespread flooding.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has advised its customers not to travel north of Edinburgh, and there are no LNER services operating from the city towards Aberdeen or Inverness.