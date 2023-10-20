Michele Wingfield wants Kent County Council to pay for an operation to remove grass seeds from her dog Masie's nose

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who spent £6k on an operation for her dog blames the council for not clearing grass properly - and wants her money back.

Michele Wingfield, 60, took pet pooch Masie, nine, to the vets when she couldn't stop sneezing. A scan found grass seeds in the Westie's nose - which needed a £5k operation to remove. More seeds were then found in Masie's paw two weeks later, which cost a further £800.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michele, a carer from Hartley, Kent, now wants Kent County Council to pay her back - claiming workers didn't clear mounds of cut grass properly.

Michele Wingfield, 60, took Masie, nine, to the vets when she couldn't stop sneezing

She said: "Masie started sneezing on our walk and it just got worse and worse. We had tried to avoid the cut grass but there were cars in the road and it was all over the pavement. Wildlife like foxes can’t avoid the cut grass - and no one's going to pay for the vet for them.

"The council cuts the grass five times a year. They could do it before the seed heads form but they don't, and they could clear up. Leaving grass with seed darts on lying around just makes the hazard greater by generating more grass. I think it's negligent."

Michele and daughter Callie Wingfield, 38, took Masie to the vets on July 17. They say they had taken her for a walk the day before, where they had encountered piles of cut grass. Vets said Masie - who is Callie's support dog - needed surgery and she was taken to the Ralph, a specialist centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, on July 20. And she then needed a further op on her paw, after Michelle spotted her nibbling away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michele said: "Masie was sneezing so much she couldn't sleep. It was awful watching her - she was extremely distressed and we were terrified. We just want to raise awareness because grass seed is really dangerous and we didn't know about it before this happened. Once it gets in it can move through the body and even get in to the brain, and toxins can get into the blood. That would have happened to Masie if we hadn’t had it removed.

"Our vets are amazing but treatment is so expensive. We're petrified about taking the dogs out now because we can't afford the risk of something like this happening again."

Michele and Callie have submitted a claim for £6,000 to Kent County Council.