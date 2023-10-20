With the torrential conditions across the UK brought on by the arrival of Storm Babet, is it a wise idea to take your pooch for a walk in this weather?

next few days, one of the questions during these kinds of weather systems is the age-old case of ‘Is it safe to take my dog walkies?’ Admittedly, it’s not the kind of weather anyone wants to be out and about in, but at the same time, it’d be unfair for a large canine to be stuck indoors without its essential walk or two a day.

Well, that depends on the type of storm in your area that you are facing this weekend; Lords and Labradors have suggested that despite the weather, sadly for you it is still okay to take your dog out for a walk. “Although you may be concerned that your pooch will become unwell from being walked in the rain, it’s unlikely that a perfectly healthy dog will fall ill from being subjected to wet weather,” they write.

“A dog with a thicker coat is even less likely to be affected as it will take longer for the rain to make contact with their skin than that of a short-haired dog. Just as we'd put a coat on for a rainy walk, you can do the same with your dog and get them their very own rain jacket to help protect them. As long as you ensure that your dog is dried with a towel or drying coat and your home is warm once you return from your walk, it shouldn’t have any impact on your dog’s health”

However, Blue Cross has offered some alternative advice in the event Storm Babet begins to start creating thunderstorms in the area. In that instance, they advise to hold off from the walks, especially given that some dogs can get particularly anxious when it comes to storms. “Some dogs can sense changes in the weather, making them nervous. If you're caught out by a storm during a walk, your dog may also try to escape.”