Easter 2022 hardware shop opening times: when are B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase open over bank holiday?

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, hardware stores across the UK will have different opening and closing times as everyone takes time to celebrate with their family .

As this is the first extended break of the year for many people, with the weekend being double its usual length, it is also a time when most people tackle DIY jobs in and around their home. So, if you’re planning on putting up a few shelves or painting a garden fence this bank holiday, you’ll be wondering when hardware stores are open on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

What time are hardware stores open over the Easter weekend?

Each of the main hardware stores have different opening and closing times over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

On the whole, each of them will be closed on Easter Sunday , as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting as times may change at certain shops.

Here’s the general opening times for the major hardware stores.

B&Q

Good Friday, 7 April: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed

Easter Monday, 10 April: 7am - 8pm

Visit the B&Q store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Wickes

Good Friday, 7 April: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 7am - 7pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed

Easter Monday, 10 April: 7am - 8pm

Visit the Wickes store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Homebase

Good Friday, 7 April: 8am - 8pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed

Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Homebase store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Screwfix

Good Friday, 7 April: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 7am - 6pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed, apart from Scotland stores which will be open 9am to 4pm.

Easter Monday, 10 April: 7am - 8pm

On Good Friday and Easter Monday, there will be a change to the general times at six stores. They are as follows:

Nottingham Bulwell: 8am to 6pm

Brentford: 9am– 4pm

Clitheroe Barrow: 9am – 4pm

North Walsham: 9am– 4pm

Ringwood: 10am – 4pm

Ilford: 10am – 4pm