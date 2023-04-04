Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, hardware stores across the UK will have different opening and closing times as everyone takes time to celebrate with their family.
As this is the first extended break of the year for many people, with the weekend being double its usual length, it is also a time when most people tackle DIY jobs in and around their home. So, if you’re planning on putting up a few shelves or painting a garden fence this bank holiday, you’ll be wondering when hardware stores are open on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
In case you’re also planning on cooking a delicious meal for your loved ones, we’ve also got a handy guide to supermarket supermarket Easter 2023 opening times too.
What time are hardware stores open over the Easter weekend?
Each of the main hardware stores have different opening and closing times over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
On the whole, each of them will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.
Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting as times may change at certain shops.
Here’s the general opening times for the major hardware stores.
B&Q
- Good Friday, 7 April: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 7am - 8pm
Visit the B&Q store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Wickes
- Good Friday, 7 April: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 7am - 7pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 7am - 8pm
Visit the Wickes store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Homebase
- Good Friday, 7 April: 8am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm
Visit the Homebase store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Screwfix
- Good Friday, 7 April: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 7am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed, apart from Scotland stores which will be open 9am to 4pm.
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 7am - 8pm
On Good Friday and Easter Monday, there will be a change to the general times at six stores. They are as follows:
- Nottingham Bulwell: 8am to 6pm
- Brentford: 9am– 4pm
- Clitheroe Barrow: 9am – 4pm
- North Walsham: 9am– 4pm
- Ringwood: 10am – 4pm
- Ilford: 10am – 4pm
Visit the Screwfix store finder to check the opening times for your local store.