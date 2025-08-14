The company behind Moujaro, Eli Lilly was founded by Colonel Eli Lily more than 145 years ago.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the government was joining forces with pharmaceutical giants to tackle obesity. Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social care of the UK, said at the time that “This collaboration will help patients living with obesity in a matter of months – through testing better access to weight loss services and treatments.”

Dr Claire Fuller, NHS England national medical director said: “Obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges we face and costs the NHS billions of pounds every year, so this collaboration between government and industry to drive new ways of supporting people with obesity could make a huge difference.

“The NHS is already developing and rolling out a range of ways to help people to manage their weight and live healthier lives, with patients benefiting from wraparound care from local weight management teams and via online support services, but we are excited by the potential of this collaboration to accelerate efforts to tackle obesity as the NHS moves from treatment to prevention as part of the 10-Year Health Plan.”

It has now been reported that Eli Lilly will raise the price of weight-loss and diabetes treatment Mounjaro by up to 170%, the price will be effective from September and the price will rise from £122 to £330.

Who is the CEO of Eli Lilly and how much does he get paid?

The CEO of Eli Lilliy is David A. Ricks, he became the CEO of the company in January 2017 and in June of that year, was appointed chair of the company’s board of directors.

According to the bio on El Lilly’s website, David A. Ricks “joined Lilly in 1996 as a business development associate and held several management roles in U.S. marketing and sales before moving into international leadership positions. He led Lilly’s operations as general manager in Canada and China – one of the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets – and then returned as president of Lilly USA, the company’s largest affiliate.”

According to reports, David A. Ricks’s pay rose by almost $30 million in 2024 and according to the company’s proxy statement, his total compensation in that year was $29.2 million compared to $26.6 million the year before.