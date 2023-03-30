Carbon capture has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change

The announcement of the UK’s first carbon capture storage sites is one of many emission reduction strategies included in the government’s revised Powering Up Britain net-zero initiative. Around £20 billion has been set aside for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) as part of the government’s proposals.

The strategy to invest in nuclear power and renewable energy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs. Ministers say they want the UK to have the cheapest electricity in Europe by 2035, though they acknowledge that the plan is unlikely to lower costs in the upcoming year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also among the Government’s announcements are £160 million for port infrastructure to help expand offshore wind; support to insulate homes; establishing Great British Nuclear; offering £5,000 grants towards heat pump insulation and £10 billion to UK Export Finance.

But what exactly is carbon capture technology? How does it work, and where will the UK’s first sites be located? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is carbon capture technology?

An employee poses with a pipe used to carry liquid CO2 at the ‘Schwarze Pumpe’ (‘Black Pump’) near Berlin, Germany (Photo: MICHAEL URBAN/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

CCUS is a process that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions produced by power stations, factories and other industrial processes and stores them in a secure location, preventing them from entering the atmosphere and contributing to climate change.

The technology is seen as a crucial part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, and can help improve air quality by reducing other pollutants that are often emitted alongside CO2 during industrial processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It works by separating CO2 from other gases, compressing it into a liquid and transporting it through pipelines or other means to an underground storage site, which could be a depleted oil or gas reservoir or other geological formation.

There are several examples of successful carbon capture technology projects around the world, including the Petra Nova project in Texas, which captures CO2 from a coal-fired power plant, and the the Gorgon project, which captures up to 3.4 million tons of CO2 from a natural gas facility in Western Australia per year.

What are the benefits and drawbacks?

A view of the cooling towers of the Drax coal-fired power station near Selby, northern England (Photo: OLI SCARFF,OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The benefits of CCUS include the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate climate change and extend the use of fossil fuels while transitioning to renewable energy sources.

However, there are potential environmental risks associated with storing CO2 underground, such as the possibility of leakage or accidental release, and the cost of maintaining storage sites can be high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also concerns that investing in carbon capture technology may slow the transition to renewable energy sources by providing a false sense of security that emissions can be controlled without a more comprehensive shift to alternative energy sources.

Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at LSE, told the BBC that the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) by the government should only be for emissions that have already been released.

He said: "What does not make sense is to carry on with further development of new fossil fuel reserves on the assumption CCS will be available to mop up all the additional emissions."

Where will the carbon capture sites be?

The first UK locations for storing captured carbon have been revealed by the government as part of its Powering Up Britain strategy; three Teesside locations will capture CO2 and store it beneath the North Sea.

What has the government said?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on GB News on Thursday (30 March), Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that the UK is “not there yet” on carbon capture technology, but said it could eventually “bring in a lot of money.” As part of the government’s Powering Up Britain proposals, around £20 billion has been earmarked for CCUS.

He said: “we probably have the ability to store billions if not trillions of pounds worth of other people’s carbon in those locations.”

When challenged over his use of the word “probably”, the Cabinet minister said: “We know that you can actually do this. It’s technically possible to do. Yes, there are lots of practical implications of doing it. But it could be a market worth trillions of pounds.

“To put this into perspective, we’ve got space to store about 78 billion tonnes of carbon and that would be enough for the whole of Europe’s carbon for 250 years. That could bring in a lot of money to the UK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement