Union members will walk out this month after saying the government’s approach to staffing problems and hourly rates has been “all talk and little action”

Thousands of Environment Agencyworkers in England will strike for four days this month in a long-running dispute over pay.

Unison said it will put communities, waters and wildlife at risk when the walk out takes place from 7pm on 14 April until 7am on 17 April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest strike will involve union members who work on coastal sea defences, protect communities from floods, tackle water pollution, waste fires and fly-tipping.

Environment Agency workers in England will strike for four days this month (Photo: PA)

Unison accused the government of making no attempt to hold talks to resolve the row, despite months of strikes and other forms of industrial action.

The union said “endemic” low pay means the Environment Agency (EA) is struggling to hold on to experienced staff and recruit new employees. The government’s refusal to allow the Agency to improve a pay increase of 2% plus £345 given to staff in the autumn means workers have no alternative but to “reluctantly“ strike again.

The longer the government persists with its “do nothing” approach to staffing problems, the worse the situation will become, the union added.

‘All talk and very little action’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unison’s head of environment, Donna Rowe-Merriman, said the government “needs a properly staffed Environment Agency if natural habitats and water sources are to be protected, but with too few experts on its books, the Agency can’t possibly punish the polluters and keep everyone safe”.

She added: “Every community in England needs these experienced employees to help keep their local environment safe. All talk and very little action best describe the government’s approach to environmental policy. Announcements come and go, but nothing much happens to clean up England’s seas, rivers, lakes, and canals. This must change.”

Ms Rowe-Merriman demanded environment minister Therese Coffey “stop ignoring the plight of these invaluable workers and start tackling the growing staffing problems at the Environment Agency.”