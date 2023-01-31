Twenty-one seaside villages are at risk of coastal erosion, with warnings cliff faces are “crumbling fast”

Homes that are worth up to £600 million in England could be at risk of being lost to the sea by 2100, a climate action group has warned.

One Home identified 21 at-risk villages and hamlets, and estimated how much coast could be lost there - assuming that current policies on whether to defend, retreat or abandon sections of coastline are followed.

These policies are contained in shoreline management plans (SMPs), developed by coastal groups with members mainly from local councils and the Environment Agency.

The climate group used data from the Environment Agency’s National Coastal Erosion Risk Mapping (NCERM) dataset at 5% confidence, meaning there is less than 5% chance of the coast being eroded further than the estimate.

The value of property damage, on the land that could be hit by coastal erosion by 2100, was estimated at £584 million.

The calculation was based on average local authority values or site-specific values from Rightmove, One Home said.

Which coastal communities could lose the most homes?

The group has compiled a map highlighting what shoreline management plans are in place in different areas of coast, and what the level of protection is.

One Home said more than a third of England’s coastline has a designation of “no active intervention”, meaning that nothing will be done.

The other two levels of protection are “hold the line”, meaning that defences will be maintained and upgraded if funding is found, and “managed realignment” which involves moving or allowing the shoreline to retreat in a managed way.

The coastal communities identified by One Home that could lose the most homes are in Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, East Yorkshire, Essex, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Northumberland, Norfolk and Sussex.

The specific coastal communities at risk of erosion are:

Bacton and Walcott, North Norfolk

Hollym to Dimlington Cliffs, Holderness Coast

Mundesely, North Norfolk

Rolston to Waxholme, Holderness Coast

Overstrand, North Norfolk

Hemsby, North Norfolk

Trimingham, North Norfolk

Point Clear, Essex

Wilsthorpe to Atwick, Holderness Coast

Minster Slopes to Warden Point, Isle of Sheppy

Easington to Kilnsea, Holderness Coast

Fairlight Cove and Cliff End, East Sussex

Downderry, Cornwall

Durlston Bay, Dorset

Colwell Bay, Isle of Wight

Thorness Bay, Isle of Wight

Marazion East and Perranuthnoe, Cornwall

Binstead and Quarr, Isle of Wight

Chuck Bank, Northumberland

Coulderton and Nethertown, Cumbria

Happisburgh, North Norfolk

‘We urgently need to help seaside communities’

Angela Terry, chief executive of One Home, said: “Sea levels are rising as global temperatures soar and so larger waves batter our coast during severe storms. These irreversible changes mean some cliff faces are crumbling fast.

“We can’t turn the tide or build a wall around the entire coast so we urgently need to help seaside communities to prepare for the damage that will come. Shoreline management plans are publicly available documents but most people are unaware of their existence.”

Ms Terry said that the aim of the map is to “explain SMPs in an easy-to-digest way so that homeowners are sufficiently informed to make timely decisions about their properties to reduce future harm.”

She added: “Many homeowners don’t know their properties are at risk or that decisions have been made about whether to protect them or not. SMPs are not statutory, so new developments can continue.

“Funding is not guaranteed so even where communities have been chosen to be saved, the money might not be there, giving people false hope that their home will be protected long term. Owners might be asked to pay to demolish their homes while still paying their mortgage.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding and coastal change can have, which is why improving the resilience of people and communities is our top priority. From 2015 to 2021, we invested £1.2 billion to better protect around 200,000 homes from coastal erosion and sea flooding.

“However, climate change means that our coast is changing at an accelerated rate, meaning in some places we and coastal authorities will need to help local communities adapt and transition away from the current coastline. We are working closely with communities and local authorities to provide support and guidance, including through the Coastal Accelerator Transition Programme.