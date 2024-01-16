The incident comes just one month after a volcanic eruption in December caused the tragic deaths of 24 hikers

Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano erupted again on Sunday (January 14), sending plumes of ash 1,300 metres (4,300 feet) from its peak, followed by ash rain.

On Wednesday (January 10) Indonesian authorities raised the volcano alert from Level 2 to Level 3. Evacuations of around 100 residents took place on Friday (January 12), with no reports of causalities following the latest eruption.

Reported by Reuters, the agency have urged those living within 4.5 km (2.8 miles) of the centre of the eruption to evacuate due to fears of lava flows in rivers and valleys. In the case of a "rain of ash", they advised members of the public to "use masks in order to prevent respiratory illness".

The incident comes just one month after an eruption in December caused the tragic deaths of 24 hikers and left others injured after the volcano sent clouds of ash as high as 3km into the sky.

The volcano is known for its unpredictability, sudden eruptions are difficult to predict as they are not caused by the deep movement of magma making it difficult to register tremors.

Mount Merapi is Indonesia's most active volcano and has been erupting regularly since 1548. One of 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, it is considered to be one of the most dangerous in the Pacific "Ring of Fire". Its largest volcanic eruption occurred in 2010, measuring a Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) of 4 and claiming the lives of 347 people.

Where is Mount Merapi?

