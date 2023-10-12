The climate action group and local media both report a large number of police turned up at the scene, and say some were armed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just Stop Oil allege that more than 20 police officers - some armed - and seven different vehicles were sent to arrest a single teenage activist who spray-painted a university building.

The climate activist group's student division has targeted at least eight universities in the past three days in a blitz of protest action, with members spraying buildings - including Oxford University's historic Radcliffe Camera and University College London's iconic pillars - with orange paint. Just Stop Oil says the campaign is a demand for the UK Government to immediately halt planned new oil and gas projects - after Rishi Sunak announced more than 100 new fossil fuel exploration licences would be granted in the North Sea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protesters were also calling on students and faculty staff to march with Just Stop Oil in London this November, and criticised UK universities for allegedly taking £40m in fossil fuel funding since 2022. Three universities - Cambridge, Manchester, and Leeds - were targeted by protesters on Thursday (12 October).

In a statement, Just Stop Oil alleged that more than 20 officers in total, including an "armed unit of police", arrived with six cars and one van to arrest the person taking part in the University of Manchester action, who they said was 19 years old. They said the girl spray-painted the university's Alan Gilbert building using a fire extinguisher, before using her hands to paint 'Just Stop Oil' on the windows.

A protester today targeted the Alan Gilbert building at the University of Manchester (Photo: Just Stop Oil/Supplied)

In videos of the arrest, seen by NationalWorld, at least four police officers could be seen removing the teenager from the scene - carrying her by her arms and legs - to two waiting cars. Another clip, which included different officers, showed her being searched behind a police van. The Mancunion, a student-run publication based at the university, also reported two of the police officers who attended had firearms.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said the protester was "a 19-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil". They continued: "Like everyone who takes action with Just Stop Oil she has received nonviolence training and is accountable for her actions. Contrast this with the heavy handed response of the authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sending armed police and over 20 officers to arrest one slight young girl is a massive state overreach. It shows how scared they are that young people are resisting a government that is intent on destroying [her] entire generation. Young people have every right to defend themselves and those they love against this government that is intent on killing millions for profit."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told NationalWorld they were made aware of reports of criminal damage on Oxford Road in Manchester City Centre. "A 19 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody for questioning," they continued.

They had not responded to queries on the number of police present or whether any were armed as of the time of publishing. NationalWorld has also approached the University of Manchester for comment.

Students also took part in protest action at Cambridge and Leeds universities. Just Stop Oil said a PhD student at Cambridge used a fire extinguisher to spray orange paint over the neo-gothic gatehouse at King's College.