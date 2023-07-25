Greenpeace and Uplift argue the government did not properly assess the climate impact of the new licensing round, which could see up to 130 exploration licences issued

Environmental campaigners are today challenging the UK government in court, over a decision to greenlight a new licencing round for companies wanting to search for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Greenpeace and fossil fuel-free UK campaigner Uplift will appear in the High Court for the hearing of a Judicial Review on Tuesday (25 July), challenging the UK government’s decision - which could see as many as 130 licences to explore for new fossil fuel supplies handed out.

Ministers opened the 33rd licencing round last October, and the government has since received more than 100 bids for exploration and development. Companies have been encouraged to apply for licences covering areas to the west of Shetland, in the northern, central, and south parts of the North Sea, as well as the east Irish Sea.

Greenpeace and Uplift are challenging the government on the basis that ministers failed to properly assess the impact of the new licensing round - including the emissions created by actually burning any fossil fuels extracted under the new licences - and failed to consider reasonable alternatives.

Greenpeace and Uplift are in the High Court in a legal battle over the government's decision to greenlight a new oil and gas licensing round (Photo: Marie Jacquemin/Greenpeace)

They are also expected to argue that the government did not explain how the latest licensing round could be compatible with its climate goals - with the UK government aiming to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The government will oppose their arguments in court.

Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner Philip Evans said on Tuesday: “We’re in the High Court today to hold the government to account on their reckless decision to approve new oil and gas without properly checking the damage it will do to the climate.

"It’s a scandal that the government is attempting to ignore over 80% of emissions generated by new fossil fuel developments in their decision making process, and in fact it's unlawful," he continued.

“The experts are clear, we won’t need new oil and gas. And more drilling in the North Sea will do nothing to help bring down bills or boost energy security," Mr Evans said. "What we need is a clean, affordable energy system fit for the 21st century with an upgraded grid, home insulation and cheap, clean renewable power. This is the only way we can tackle the scandal of the cost of living, guarantee our energy security, and keep a safe climate.”

Uplift executive director Tessa Khan - who is also a climate lawyer - asked: "How can this government even think about pressing ahead with new drilling when we can all now see what the burning of fossil fuels is doing to our climate?"

With Europe currently in the grips of record-breaking back-to- back heatwaves and devastating wildfires, she said it was difficult to imagine the extreme heat around the world getting worse, "but it will if we don't get off oil and gas".

“The grounds for challenging these new licenses is clear, but we shouldn’t have to take the government to court. There is no public benefit from new licensing: most of the UK’s gas is gone and the majority of the oil that's left will be exported."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously backed new oil and gas exploration, claiming that new homegrown fossil fuels are necessary for the UK’s transition towards net zero.