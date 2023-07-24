The forecaster’s predictions will come as a relief to holidaymakers as various airlines cancel flights due to blazing wildfires

The heatwave that has ravaged Europe “will ease into the weekend” with “more average temperatures” returning, the Met Office said.

The forecaster told NationalWorld that heatwave conditions will be more confined to the southeast of Europe this week compared to the week before but maximum temperatures are still expected to be above 35C for most regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office said parts of Italy, Greece and Turkey will see temperatures “in excess of 40C at times this week” which is “well above average still”.

However, temperatures will start to “ease slightly” from the northwest on Tuesday (25 July).

The forecaster added that a return to “more average temperatures” is “likely” on Thursday (27 July) and Friday (28 July) for most with the extreme weather “easing into the weekend”.

Met Office shares latest verdict on when European heatwave will ease. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Met Office’s predictions will come as a relief to British holidaymakers as various airlines have announced the cancellation of flights to popular European holiday destinations due to the scorching temperatures and blazing wildfires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Cook is the latest UK airline to cancel flights into Rhodes as wildfires on the island continue to impact tourists and visitors.

The airline confirmed that it has cancelled all package holidays to Lardos and Kiotari - some of the worst hit areas.

Sea evacuations have also begun in Corfu to rescue people fleeing wildfires after blazes began to spread on Sunday evening (23 July).

Fires broke out on the northeast side of the island and in the northern Peloponnese, near the town of Aigio. Authorities said the fire in Corfu was “moving southeast on a broad front” and private vessels were on standby to pick up evacuees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters have struggled to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, with the most serious fire on the island of Rhodes.

For Rhodes, which is seeing impactful wildfires, the Met Office said temperatures are “likely to peak” on Wednesday (26 July) but “will move closer to average later on in the week”.

The forecaster predicts Rhodes will see temperatures of around 33 and 34C over the weekend, and Corfu is expected to see highs of 32C on Saturday (29 July) and 34C on Sunday (30 July).

Those planning on heading to European countries impacted by the heatwave such as Greece are advised by the UK’s Foreign Office to monitor local and international weather updates, check with travel providers and follow the advice of local authorities at all times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Foreign Office adds that holidaymakers who are planning to travel to any areas affected by wildfires should check with their travel operator or hotel prior to their plan to visit.

Olga Kefalogianni, Greece’s tourism minister, said travellers should continue to fly to Corfu and Rhodes. has said the situation in Corfu is nothing like the dramatic scenes on Rhodes.