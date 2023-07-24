Corfu is the second Greek island to implement evacuations due to wildfires after more than 19,000 holidaymakers were rescued in Rhodes

The Greek skyline is ablaze as several destructive wildfires are tearing through the European holiday destination, leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded as evacuations are well under way at two of its major islands.

Corfu is the latest to launch rescue operations, saving 59 people from Nissaki Beach on Sunday (23 July). It comes after the Rhodes inferno led to the evacuation of more than 19,000 British tourists over the weekend.

Greek Coast Guard confirmed on Twitter that authorities began rescue operations in Corfu from Sunday (23 July) night when 59 people were escorted from Nissaki Beach as the fires continued to spread dangerously. It is understood that 19 areas in and around Corfu are experiencing the effects of wildfire and have undergone evacuations.

Plans are in motion to bring stranded Brits back home as airlines like easyJet are deploying repatriation flights. Hopeful vacationers who were looking ahead to visiting Greece this summer have had their plans scuppered, as Jet2 Holidays and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes - but will the same happen to Corfu journeys?

Here is everything you need to know about whether or not flights to Corfu from the UK are affected by the Greece wildfires.

As of now, flights to Corfu remain unaffected despite the Greece wildfires - Credit: Adobe / Getty

Have flights to Corfu been cancelled due to the Greece wildfires?

Unlike in the early days of the wildfires spreading to Rhodes - when airlines TUI, Jet2 and more had grounded departure flights to the island - there has been no official confirmation that the same decision has been made for journeys to Corfu.

It is not always guaranteed that all airlines will cancel flights anyway, with Ryanair operating a 'business as usual' schedule in Greece. Travel firm Thomas Cook said it had passengers booked on flights leaving to Greece this past weekend, travelling 'as normal'.