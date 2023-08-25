Telling news your way
Ross Long. Ocean Photographer of the Year - An endangered green sea turtle hatchling follows the path of an adult turtle after laying her eggs. Ross Long. Ocean Photographer of the Year - An endangered green sea turtle hatchling follows the path of an adult turtle after laying her eggs.
Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023: Take a look at 15 stunning photos in the running to win prestigious award

The photographs from the finalists shine a light on both “the beauty of the ocean” and the “threats it faces”

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
2 minutes ago

The finalists of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 have been unveiled, with their photographs shining a light on “the beauty of the ocean” and the “threats it faces”.

The competition is produced by Oceanographic Magazine, this year in partnership with Blancpain, Arksen and Tourism Western Australia with thousands of images submitted from around the world by the planet’s best ocean photographers.

Nine categories including ‘Wildlife’, ‘Adventure’ and ‘Human Connection’ were judged with finalists being revealed in each category.

The winner is set to be announced in September.

Last year, the BBC said about the competition: “The Ocean Photographer of the Year celebrates some of the most incredible underwater photographers and the awe-inspiring world that exists in the world’s oceans.”

According to Oceanographic Magazine this year’s photographs “reveal the full spectrum of ocean life through a wealth of drone, land and underwater images” including “stunning wildlife encounters such as airborne penguins, a lizardfish that has bitten off more than it can chew and a playful polar bear”.

Images also show “beautiful interpretations of the human-ocean connection” including surfers queuing for a rainbow wave and divers discovering ancient Mayan skeletons in pitch-black flooded caves.

Here are 15 photographs out of the 78 that have been chosen as finalists for the prestigious award.

Nicolas Hahn. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A fever of mobula rays swim peacefully in the shallow waters of the Gulf of California.

1. A fever of mobula rays swim peacefully in the shallow waters of the Gulf of California. Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Note: Image can only be used for this article).

Nicolas Hahn. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A fever of mobula rays swim peacefully in the shallow waters of the Gulf of California. Photo: Nicolas Hahn. Ocean Photographer of the Year.

Dmitry Kokh. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A polar bear stands on sea ice, while a large expedition ship brings tourists to the area for wildlife encounters.

2. Two different worlds: A polar bear stands on sea ice, while a large expedition ship brings tourists to the area for wildlife encounters. Arctic Ocean. (Note: Image can only be used for this article).

Dmitry Kokh. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A polar bear stands on sea ice, while a large expedition ship brings tourists to the area for wildlife encounters. Photo: Dmitry Kokh. Ocean Photographer of the Year.

Rachel Moore. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A freediver is surrounded by a shiver of grey reef sharks.

3. A freediver is surrounded by a shiver of grey reef sharks. French Polynesia. (Note: Image can only be used for this article).

Rachel Moore. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A freediver is surrounded by a shiver of grey reef sharks. Photo: Rachel Moore. Ocean Photographer of the Year.

Franco Banfi. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A scuba diver explores the underside of a gigantic iceberg in East Greenland.

4. Only in springtime, when the hard winter slowly subsides, are the ice-cold waters suitable for divers who can dive around a iceberg that floats in crystal-clear water, Tasiilaq, East Greenland. (Note: Image can only be used for this article).

Franco Banfi. Ocean Photographer of the Year - A scuba diver explores the underside of a gigantic iceberg in East Greenland. Photo: Franco Banfi. Ocean Photographer of the Year.

