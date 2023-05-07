A photographer has snapped a ‘UFO’ - flying over the Coronation.
Simon Balson was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display when he spotted the unusual object on Saturday (6 May). The 59-year-old says he has ‘no idea’ what the object is saying that there have been a ‘lot of unexplained sightings’ recently in the area.
Images show the Red Arrows aircraft flying towards the Mall in London - but slightly overhead a red object hovers above them. Due to bad weather, he did not check the photos until Sunday (7 May) when he spotted the unusual object in one frame.
He said: “I was shooting some photos from the 13th floor of my apartment building in Limehouse while the red arrows did their fly-over. The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn’t really see the planes so I didn’t check the photos until later.
“When I did though I spotted this weird object and just thought ‘what the hell is that’. I enhanced the image and tried to increase the spec to see what it was, it looks like a floating acorn or something.
“All I could get is that it had a little bit of a red top, but I just have no idea what it could be. There have been lots of strange ‘UFO’ sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was.”