Simon Balson was checking his photos of the Red Arrows when he spotted the myserty object

A photographer has snapped a ‘UFO’ - flying over the Coronation.

Simon Balson was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display when he spotted the unusual object on Saturday (6 May). The 59-year-old says he has ‘no idea’ what the object is saying that there have been a ‘lot of unexplained sightings’ recently in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Images show the Red Arrows aircraft flying towards the Mall in London - but slightly overhead a red object hovers above them. Due to bad weather, he did not check the photos until Sunday (7 May) when he spotted the unusual object in one frame.

Photographer snapped a ‘UFO’ flying over the Coronation. Picture: Simon Balson / SWNS

He said: “I was shooting some photos from the 13th floor of my apartment building in Limehouse while the red arrows did their fly-over. The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn’t really see the planes so I didn’t check the photos until later.

“When I did though I spotted this weird object and just thought ‘what the hell is that’. I enhanced the image and tried to increase the spec to see what it was, it looks like a floating acorn or something.