Red Kite: Beautiful and iconic bird that was once deemed a pest - where have you seen them?
This beautiful and iconic bird was much valued in the medieval countryside and in the towns of the day because as a scavenger it cleared debris and detritus from human settlements including offal and carcasses. Essentially, they provided a free waste disposal service to a somewhat filthy human species.
However, as living-conditions and fashions changed, and with enclosures of great, expansive commons and the invention of workable firearms, there was a shift to the ‘hunting and shooting’ landowners, and a countryside governed by gamekeepers. The Red Kite was now seen not as a friend and useful cohabitee, but an enemy of game-birds and their chicks to be eradicated at all costs. The decline was progressive over around three centuries and the bird went from being a familiar and everyday sighting for everyone, to a great rarity.
The situation was nailed-down by the advent of persistent pesticides such as DDT during the 1950s to the 1970s. At the top of the food-chain many birds of prey simply failed to breed and raise young. The Kite went from commonplace to around ten or fewer breeding pairs in a remote part of mid-Wales and a long way from intensive farming or game-birds. Furthermore, the isolated population suffered from in-breeding and breeding success plummeted.
However, a then innovative project introduced a single German female to the Welsh population and within under ten years her genes were in every Welsh bird, and the population turned a corner. This was the trigger for a national programme of targeted reintroductions across England and Scotland, and so today, you will see this bird almost everywhere you go. The picture taken at distance is a typical sighting with characteristic long, forked tail, the w-shaped long wings often with ‘fingers’ showing. I have used this picture rather than a close- up because this is what you are likely to see, and I am interested to know when and where.
Please also send me pictures if you have them. Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer; broadcaster on wildlife; environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected] ; follow Ian’s blog and Twitter @IanThewildside
