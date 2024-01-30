Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 80 per cent of English rivers contain evidence of high pollution due to sewage and agricultural waste according to a study organised by the Angling Trust. Hundreds of anglers took part in the study and it is the largest citizen science water testing project to take place in the UK, according to the Guardian.

The study was organised after the trust was angered by the growing amount of sewage in UK waterways. Six hundred and forty-one anglers from 240 angling clubs now regularly monitor pollution in 190 rivers across 60 catchments. Between them they have taken more than 3,800 samples revealing the scale of pollution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fishers found that 83 per cent of rivers monitored failed phosphate standards for good ecological status in at least one test, and 44 per cent of site averages for phosphate failed the standard for good ecological status. Listed are the mapped catchments that were found to have the highest phosphate site averages:

the Medway

Swale

Ure

Nidd

Upper Ouse

Severn Middle Worcestershire

Loddon and tributaries

Wey and tributaries

Warwickshire Avon

Ribble

Hampshire Avon

Upper and Bedford Ouse

A new study by the Angling Trust has found that 83% of English rivers are failing pollution standards due to sewage and agricultural waste. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jamie Cook, chief executive of the Angling Trust, told the Guardian that this first annual report “proves that across the country rivers are suffering from too much phosphate which is extremely damaging in freshwaters” and the Trust will now release the results of the monitoring annually.

Phosphates end up in our water as run-off from agricultural sites and as part of the organic waste generated by sewage and industrial waste. Phosphorus causes the largest problems in freshwater settings as it encourages the growth of algae and can lead to eutrophication, a process by which rivers and lakes are starved of oxygen. This kills invertebrate and fish life - and algal blooms can also be toxic.

The study comes after Surfers Against Sewage revealed that raw sewage was discharged into UK rivers and seas almost 400,000 times last year. In the campaign group’s report, released last November, it found that untreated sewage was released at the very least 399,864 times which is 1,091 times a day. However, the group said the figure is actually a “huge underestimation” of the “scale of the UK sewage scandal” as in Scotland a “miniscule 4% of sewage overflows have reporting requirements” and in Northern Ireland there is “virtually no monitoring at all”

Advertisement

Advertisement